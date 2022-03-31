PFP’s conference expresses solidarity with Palestinians

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFP) held a ‘Solidarity Conference with Palestine’ at the Arts Council on Tuesday.

The conference was addressed by Senator Taj Haider of the PPP, Sardar Abdur Rahim of the PML-Functional, Dr Mairajul Huda Siddiqui, Mahfooz Yar Khan, Major (retd) Qamar Abbas of the PFP, Allama Baqir Zaidi of the MWM), Abu Sabir Maryam from the PFP and others.

Senator Taj Haider said Western imperialism was an enemy of humanity. Thirty-eight countries had been working under the umbrella of the USA for seven years, and, unfortunately, this group was led by our country, he added.

Pakistani embassies in different countries should adopt a clear narrative regarding the Palestinian issue, as being Muslims it is our duty to raise our voice against cruelty anywhere in the world, remarked the senator.

He said the leader and founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was the first man from Pakistan who recorded his protest on the issue of Palestine during the first OIC summit held in Pakistan.

Mairaj ul Huda Siddiqui said Israel is a conspiracy to weaken Islamic unity, and it was projected after the 2nd World War, but on this grave issue, our government has failed to play its effective role.

He asked the rulers not to dream of “hugging Israel because our nation will not accept such decisions”. Former MPA Mahfooz Yar Khan and Major (retd) Qamar Abbas said the struggle for the Palestinian cause was an important need of this time.

Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi and Allama Aqeel Anjum said that Kashmir and Palestine are fundamental issues of the Islamic world. They said Imam Khomeini gave the Embassy of Israel in Iran to Yasir Arafat, and Jews and Christians are looking for rule over the world. They said this issue can never be resolved without practical efforts.

Dr Sabir Abu Maryam said Palestine is the land of Palestinians while Israel is an illegitimate state in the region. “We revive the stand of the Quaid-e-Azam regarding Palestine and pay homage to the martyrs of 1976. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Similarly, Palestine is the heart of the Muslim Ummah. No compromise on the liberty of both regions can ever be acceptable.”

Dr Sabir said we also deem the US-sponsored “Abraham Pact” between Israel and Arab countries as a poisonous deal and old wine in a new bottle. Any deal between Arab countries and Israel would be disloyalty to the pious blood of the Palestinian martyrs, he remarked. They also announced that the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan would be observed as “Al Quds Day”.