32 suspected criminals held in Malir raids and encounters

The Malir police arrested 32 suspects on charges of involvement in street crime and other criminal activities during raids and encounters conducted on Wednesday.

District police chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said that to maintain law and order, cops, along with Rapid Response Force teams, conducted combing and search operations in the Bin Qasim police jurisdiction under the supervision of the subdivision police officer.

All areas of Ali Bux Goth and Allah Bux Himayati Goth were searched thoroughly after exit and entry points of the surroundings had been blocked. During the search operation, 26 suspects were arrested for interrogation.

Moreover, a narcotics dealer, Saddam Hussain, was caught with one kilogram of hashish, and alleged criminal Zameer Hussain Chandio was arrested with a pistol.

In the Shah Latif area, an encounter took place between police and two robbers near Manzil Pump, Kohi Goth, where the outlaws were looting citizens. After the exchange of fire, policearrested the suspects, identified as Rizwan and Muhammad Azeem, in an injured condition.

The police clamed seizing two 30-bore pistols, one snatched cellphone, a motorcycle and some cash from the injured men, who were taken Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place near Tanzim Flour Mill, Sector 27, Korangi, when street criminals were robbing passers-by and cops told them to surrender. On seeing the police, the outlaws opened fire, which the law enforcers returned and arrested four suspects, including Wahaj and Arbaz in an injured state. However, two companions of the robbers managed to escape from the spot. The police seized two 30-bore pistols, a 9mm pistol, four snatched cellphones, two motorcycles and some cash from the possession of the suspects.

Also on Wednesday, the District West police arrested a man on charges of committing immoral acts with a female student. They said that after a video of the suspect performing objectionable acts went viral on social media, the Orangi SHO arrested Faheem, son of Shakeel. The suspect admitted to what he had been seen doing in the video. A case has been registered under the provisions of chastity disturbance and harassment.