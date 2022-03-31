‘Journalists covering crime, political beats exposed to risks’

Journalists working on crime and political beats are more exposed to risky situations, speakers said in a three-day ‘Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support’ training workshop held to ensure journalists' safety and security.

The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has organised the workshop in Karachi with financial assistance from the European Union (EU). The workshop was attended by both male and female journalists from various districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The training sessions consisted of various modules and practical exercises explaining the details of objectivity in reporting, risk assessment, preparation of proof of life documents, first aid, tips for coping with untoward situations and tactics for ensuring digital security.

The workshop discussed national and international legal framework for the protection of journalists emphasising the Articles 10, 19 and 19-A of the Constitution, which are related to arbitrary detention, freedom of speech and right to access to information respectively.

Trainers said that Pakistan was reported as one of the most dangerous countries for journalism in the world, and it was considered that journalism was one of the most dangerous professions in the country.

Media organisations and newspapers with limited resources could not provide adequate protection, training and security to journalists and freelancers, trainers said. Impunity in crimes against journalists need immediate attention of the government, they added.

Journalists who attended the training said that such training sessions would prove helpful in ensuring safety and security in field reporting while the networking among journalists through these forums would generate a collective voice for advocating for better legislation for journalists’ protection and security.