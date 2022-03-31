A new rising: Conference highlights women’s success stories

The Pakistan Society for Training and Development (PSTD) on Wednesday organised the one-day ‘Women in Business and Leadership Conference’ under the theme ‘a new rising’. More than 650 women from the corporate sector, industries and various organisations participated in the event.

The aim of the conference was to improve the knowledge and skills of women workers, entrepreneurs and administrators of corporate organisations. “Our mission is to build and broaden professional leadership, capacity and capability in Pakistan,” the PSD theme read.

According to PSTD Acting Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Adeel Sharif, the conference was an initiative to acknowledge the notable achievements of iconic female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals in Pakistan.

The annual event recognised and appreciated the positive change distinguished women had brought about in our society, he added. “Bringing women of diverse fields and backgrounds on a single platform is an ideal way to let them learn and grow through each other’s experiences. This fruitful interaction creates an uplifting force that gives wings to women,” he said.

Various sessions were held at the conference from 9am till 5PM, in which working women shared their success stories and panellists shed light on what strategies the participants could use for personal development.

Among the speakers were business consultant Asma Mustafa Khan, transformation practitioner and self-awareness coach Soraya Sarif, Chairman and CEO of Unilever Pakistan Amir Paracha, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, Habib Bank Chief Human Resources Officer Jamal Nasir and others.

Dr Sarah Nadeem shared her story about how she was trained at the Mayo Clinic and worked at Loyola University Medical Centre, Chicago. Now, she is a member leader in the Committee on Diversity and Inclusion at the The Endocrine Society, Washington DC.

Dr Sarah is a co-founder of the Women in Medicine, and created the Women Faculty Forum at the Loyola University Hospital, Chicago, which advocates for women faculty. As the chair of the forum, she recommended and led to the creation of an expanded and equitable maternity and paternity policy 2022.

Durdana Shoaib shared how she became part of the K-Electric’s Roshni Baji. She told the event that she lived in Malir along with her husband and a daughter. Before becoming a Roshni Baji, she had been associated with the Sindh Education Foundation for five years as a teacher where she was involved in planning, preparing and delivering courses and lectures for school-going children.

She is currently completing her bachelors. Apart from holding mastery in electric work, she is well-versed with MS Office and has also completed a six-month beautician course. A roundtable discussion also took place at the event that was led by expert facilitators to share best practices on a specific topic. Participants asked relevant questions about three major topics of the discussion — work-life ecosystem, overcoming inner barriers and leadership development.

Speaking with The News, the PSTD acting CEO said that for the last 15 years, the PSTD had been working on capacity building and skill development of women to encourage them to work by countering all the challenges they faced. “We train women and engage with the corporate sector to encourage women workers, administrators, businesswomen, and entrepreneurs,” he remarked.

He said that currently, their target audience was individuals, organisations and communities as they provided training in skill development and leadership to individuals while closely working with different organisations to accommodate more women as employees and in managerial positions.