 
close
Wednesday March 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

ITA seizes 79 vehicles over violations

By APP
March 30, 2022

Islamabad: Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has seized 79 commercial vehicles for overloading, smoke emissions and unfit engines during last one year. Secretary ITA, Asma took action against the vehicles at major thoroughfares in the federal capital including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road and others.

Comments