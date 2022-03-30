PM to launch E-Passport facility today: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday.

Electronic chip would be used in the new biometric passport, he said in a statement issued here. He said 29 latest new security features have been added to the E-Passport. It would be the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel document since 2004, he added.

The minister said the E-Passport holder would take benefit of E-gate facility at all airports around the world. Initially, E-Passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, he added.