PM to launch E-Passport facility today: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday.
Electronic chip would be used in the new biometric passport, he said in a statement issued here. He said 29 latest new security features have been added to the E-Passport. It would be the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel document since 2004, he added.
The minister said the E-Passport holder would take benefit of E-gate facility at all airports around the world. Initially, E-Passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, he added.
