Bail of main accused confirmed in Ajay Lalwani murder case

SUKKUR: The Special Anti-Terrorism Court Sukkur on Tuesday confirmed the bail of main accused in the murder case of a journalist Ajay Lalwani.

Shakeel Haider Shah, Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Sukkur, on Tuesday confirmed the bail of accused former town chairman of Sallah Patt Inayat Shah, vice chairman Ehsan Shah and ex- SHO Ashiq Mirani against a surety bond of Rs100,000 each. The accused were already on an interim bail.

However, the court dismissed the bail application of the two other co-accused Raza Shah and Jameel Shah, who had confessed killing of Journalist Ajay Lalwani. Talking to media, Ajay Lalwani's brother Rohait Kumar and father Dileep Kumar said they have decided to challenge the verdict in Sindh High Court. Besides, they also apprehended that their lives were at risk after the release of the main accused on bail.

Zubair Ahmed Rajpoot, a counsel of the petitioner, while commenting on the decision said the court did not examine their arguments, nor did it examine the statements of the complainant and witnesses in the case.

Lalwani was sitting at a barbershop in the Salehpat area of Sukkur where armed assailants fired multiple shots at him. He was taken to Civil Hospital Sukkur where he succumbed to his injuries.