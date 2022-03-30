NA-196 polls challenged: Polling staff tampered with record, reports returning officer

KARACHI: The presiding officers and assistant presiding officers of polling stations of NA-196, Jacobabad, during the 2018 elections, appeared to have rigged the election and its outcome for reasons best known to them and Election Tribunal was asked to take action as it deemed fit and proper by the returning officer of NA-196.

Filing a report before the Election Tribunal, Sukkur, on an election petition of PPP candidate Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani challenging the election results of NA-196, returning officer of NA-196 submitted that presiding officer in collusion or under influence of any person committed tampering with papers by causing disappearance of ballot paper books, counterfoils, valid and invalid votes. The returning officer had filed a report on recounting and checking of counterfoils record of various polling stations in the constituency.

The returning officer submitted that the counterfoils at some polling stations were either without thumb impression of voters or his or her national identity card number and at some polling stations, the counterfoils were either without the signature of the assistant presiding officer or official code mark stamp.

He submitted that action of corrupt practices by presiding officers of various polling stations by tampering with papers was found. He was of the considered view that the act of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers of different polling stations of the constituency appeared to rig election and its outcome for reason best known to them. He said that Election Tribunal can take any action as deemed and proper.

It is pertinent to mention that PPP candidate Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani had challenged the election results of NA-196 in which PTI candidate Mian Mohammad Soomro has been declared as a returned candidate.