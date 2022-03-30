‘US supporting education, health, energy projects in Sindh’

SUKKUR: The US Consul General, Karachi, Mark Stroh, on Tuesday visited Mohenjo Daro, Sukkur Barrage, IBA Sukkur and the Larkana Press Club.

While talking to journalists and elite of Larkana, the US Consul General said that the United States was focusing on education, health, energy, woman empowerment, journalists development and promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

He admired Sindh's rich cultural heritage and traditions. He said the US government was working to modernise education in Sindh and acknowledged that the USAID-funded Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP) has been a successful initiative, which is breaking new grounds and setting new standards.

The SBEP supports the reconstruction of 106 Sindh government schools affected by the catastrophic 2010 floods, the communique added. Mark Stroh said the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at IBA was a good initiative to ensure training and short courses for journalists.

He said the US through the USAID launched the Women’s Economic Empowerment Activity (WEEA), a five-year initiative, that supports the Government of Pakistan's efforts to promote women’s social and economic empowerment through safe and dignified access to income opportunities, information, resources and services.

The WEEA programme offers solutions for women, communities and governments to address structural and socio-economic barriers, which prevent women from fully participating in their communities.

It also aims to reduce economic gaps and make progress toward gender equality, at both the community and institutional levels, the communique further added. The journalists and the stakeholders of Larkana, including educationists, social activists, business and trade activists, representatives of women NGOs, asked different questions from the US delegation.

The President of Press Club, Larkana, Zaffar Abro, and Nisar Khokhar briefed the consul general about the history of Press Club Larkana as well as the demography of the city.

Later Mark Stroh visited the Sukkur IBA University, where Prof. Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, Registrar, Sukkur IBA University, along with the senior management team received the venerated guests.

Mark Stroh visited the campus facilities and appreciated the initiatives taken by the IBA University to impart quality education. The guests were honoured with cultural souvenirs at the end of the visit.

The consul general was briefed about the recent initiatives taken by the Sukkur IBA University. The two sides discussed various avenues of cooperation and collaboration.