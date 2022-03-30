President Alvi stresses need for producing IT professionals

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the need of producing information technology (IT) professionals to fulfil the market requirements.

The federal government had introduced a very good IT policy and the industry could take advantage of it, he said addressing the 8th Pakistan CIO Summit and Expo 2022, organised here by the Solutions Inc here on Tuesday.

President Alvi said there were many opportunities in data, cyber security, artificial intelligence and other areas of the IT sector. With the cyber security becoming a big phenomenon, he added, the world would need some eight million cyber security professionals by 2030.

Likewise, he said, artificial intelligence was embedded in every human endeavour. There was a huge data available in the world, but there was a dire need to analyse it, the president added.

He said the IT sector would likely to make further progress. The Third Industrial Revolution had changed the situation of the world, while the Fourth Industrial Revolution brought a big change in the shape of digital economy and IT industry.

President Alvi said the incumbent federal government since its inception had focused on the IT sector. The people had witnessed such change after 40 years. The IT policy, he added, had given income tax and duty exemptions, and other incentives to the companies. The government apart from export of traditional items, encouraged the IT export also.

He suggested the investors and companies to invest in changing IT innovations. The president said women had also many opportunities in the IT sector. They could work from home and help their families financially. He said the universities had been asked to teach their students as per market needs.

President Alvi said the country had to improve in the marine technology also. He also highlighted the importance of special technology zones and the steps taken for ease of doing business in the country.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday emphasized the banks to ensure foolproof security of account holders’ deposits and their data amid increasing cybercrimes all over the world. He was presiding over a meeting with various heads of banks including State Bank of Pakistan to review the innovatives and development of the banking sector especially the digitalisation, steps taken and systems introduced against cybercrimes.

The president said all kinds of complaints by customers be taken seriously and resolved at the earliest to their satisfaction to escape litigation leading to wastage of time, energy and money. Led by SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir, the bankers’ team included Presidents of National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank Limited, Faisal Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Soneri Bank Limited, Khyber Bank Limited, Dubai BankIslami, Meezan Islamic Bank, Bank of Punjab.

They updated the president about the policy and structural reforms in their banks with focus on transparency, efficiency and fast growth in financial inclusion mainly of the population living in remote and under-developed areas, and of the women of the country. They informed the president that the banks had streamlined their system to quickly respond to the customers’ complaints and justice was provided to them.