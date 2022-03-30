KP approves Rs2.552bn Ramazan Package

PESHAWAR: The KP cabinet here on Tuesday approved Rs.2.552 billion as a subsidy under the Ramazan Package to ensure an uninterrupted supply of edible items to the consumers at subsidized rates.

The meeting was also attended by the chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others, said a handout. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif briefed the media persons about the cabinet decisions.

He said as many as 2,800 sale points had been established in the province, which would be provided flour three times a day to avoid any shortage of this essential commodity. The 20 kg bag of flour will be available at these points at a subsidized rate of Rs 800 instead of Rs.1100 during the Ramazan.

The additional financial burden incurred in this regard would be borne by the KP government. The subsidized flour will be available in bags of 10 kg for the ease of the consumers at a price of R400 per bag.

It was decided to set up 123 Ramazan Facilitation Centres, 42 mobile utility stores, 83 sasta bazaars and 96 ‘Ramazan Dastarkhwans’ during the upcoming month, which will be supervised by the monitoring units headed by the respective secretaries and deputy commissioners to ensure quality and thwart hoarding, price hike as well as the shortage of the essential commodities in the markets. The cabinet, he said, approved granting the status of force as well as the Shuhada Package to the field employees of the Forest & Wild Life Department.

Under the package, the heirs of the martyred employees of Scale 3-16 will be given Rs3.3 million, Rs 5.5 million to BS-17 employees, Rs9.9 million to BS-18 & 19 employees and Rs.11 million to BS-20 employees.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet okayed the regularization of more than 4,000 employees of as many as 26 projects of the Rescue-1122. The cabinet, he said, approved the reopening of Deradicalization Center Mashal in the Malakand Division to get rid of the scourge of extremism.

The centre, for which a supplementary grant of Rs. 360 million too was approved, will serve as a training and reformation platform for eradicating negative tendencies among the people and will protect them from falling prey unintentionally in the hands of anti-state elements.

The cabinet approved a subsidy of 50 per cent per fertilizer bag for the major Kharif Crops during the year 2022-23. He went on to say that the meeting approved the transfer of 8 kanal and 3 kanal 7 marla state land to the Police Department for establishing police stations in Loi Sam Khar Bajaur and Tehsil Headquarters Ambar Mohmad District, respectively.

The cabinet, he said, approved granting the status of Sub-Division to Tehsil Shabqadar, in Charsadda district and Tehsil Baffa in Mansehra district. The provincial cabinet approved a supplementary grant of Rs.700 million for the Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology Haripur. Conversion of the Swat University Campus in Shangla into a full-fledged University namely ‘University of Shangla’ was given the nod.