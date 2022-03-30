Protest for recovery of student

LAHORE: Punjab National Movement and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan organised a protest at Faisal Chowk here Tuesday against disappearance of a university student, Kaleem Ullah Cheema. He was abducted from a city area on February 27. The protest call was given by Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).
Punjab National Movement (PNM) of which Kaleem Ullah was a member has been making efforts for his recovery ever since his disappearance. PNM along with his family has submitted a petition in the Lahore High Court for his recovery. The family gave name and number of a law enforcement official in the FIR who had called Kaleem Ullah the day he went missing. The family has not heard from the police while it is more than a month that he is missing.
