Russian varsity to provide scholarships to PU students

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) and People’s Friendship University Moscow, one of Russia's leading and the largest universities, have reached an agreement to provide scholarships to talented students of Punjab University.

The agreement carries much significance in the wake of growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. The signing ceremony was held at the Vice-Chancellor’s office. The event was attended by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, People's Friendship University (RUDN) Pro-Rector Dr Efremova Larissa, Head of the Office for European and American Countries Ms Anastasia V Gurova, PU Director External Links Dr Sobia Khurram and deans of various faculties. Under the agreement, the University of Russia will provide scholarships to the promising students of Punjab University. In her address, Dr Efremova Larissa said that she wanted to start summer school programmes in Russia for the PU students. She expressed the hope that both the universities would soon launch exchange programmes for teachers and students.

She said that she was making efforts to promote linkages with Pakistani, Iranian and Turkish universities. Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the agreement with the Russian university would boost relations between the two countries.