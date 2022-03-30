State land worth Rs93m reclaimed

LAHORE: Punjab Board of Revenue retrieved 1 acre 17 marla state land worth Rs93.30 million. This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar in a statement here Tuesday.

He said that BOR goal was to retrieve all the state lands from illegal encroachers across the province as soon as possible and so far more than 191,911 acre land worth Rs485.06 billion had been retrieved.

Woman stabbed: A woman was stabbed to death in the Batapur area Tuesday. The victim identified as Farzana Bibi of Aziz Garden, Batapur, was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim's son Ali Hassan was present at home at the time of the incident. The victim's husband lived in Saudi Arabia. As per preliminary information gathered by the police, the victim's son Ali Hassan was involved in the murder. Police arrested Ali Hassan and shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,130 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,188 were injured. Out of this, 655 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Canadian dies: A Canadian of Pakistani-origin died in a local hospital here on Tuesday, a few hours after his condition went critical in a hotel room in Firdous Market. Shahzeb was living in a hotel along with his wife. He came from Canada a few days ago to attend a marriage function. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.