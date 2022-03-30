Edibles prices fixed for Ramazan

LAHORE: Before the arrival of Ramazan, the district administration has fixed new prices of essential commodities and reduced prices of several daily use items. A meeting was held here on Tuesday under DC Omar Sher for fixing of new prices in consultation with vendors and consumers.

The DC said prices of various items have been reduced. The prices of gram pulse have been reduced by Rs2, Dal Masoor by Rs5, Dal Mong by Rs5 and black gram by Rs2. The DC said a new notification has been issued. He said that around 13 essential items would be available in general markets and Ramazan bazaars at following prices. He said a 20-kg flour bag will be available in general market at Rs1100, 10kg flour bag at Rs550 while 10kg flour bag will be available at Rs450 per kg in Ramazan bazaars. He said Dal Masoor (Imported) will be available at Rs205 per kg in general market and Rs203 per kg in Ramzan bazaars. Kala Chana Mota will be available at Rs145 per kg in local general market and Rs143 per kg in Ramazan bazaars, Kala Chana Barik will be available at Rs138 per kg in Ramazan bazaars. He said gram powder will be available at Rs155 per kg in general market, Rs153 per kg in Ramazan bazaars and milk will be available at Rs110 per litre in general market and yoghurt will be available at Rs130 per kg. He said mutton and beef would be available at Rs1100 per kg and Rs600 per kg, respectively in Ramazan bazaars.

PFA fines eateries: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has penalised eight eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 15 food points besides imposing Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) during the inspection campaign against the leading restaurants and hotels on Tuesday. PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana informed that PFA enforcement teams visited 28 four and five-star hotels during the operation in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts of the Punjab.

He said that the purpose of the inspection drive was to ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations and sustain the provision of quality food at any cost before start of the month of Ramazan. PFA DG said that the raiding team raided a hotel and imposed EPO due to using stale rotten vegetables as well as expired products for preparing food dishes. He further said that the PFA issued warning notices for storing dairy and meat products at one place and the worst condition of hygiene.