Man kills wife in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man gunned down his wife in Haryala area here on Tuesday, officials.

The accused Mohammad Iqbal, according to the first information report lodged with the police, exchanged hot words with his wife and shot her dead and managed to flee.

The body was taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors on completion of medico-legal formalities handed it over to the bereaved family.

Mohammad Arshad, stated to be the son of slain woman, lodged the FIR with the police saying his father used to quarrel with his mother and after an exchange of harsh words he shot her dead.

The cops of the City Police Station started raids to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the people fished out the body of a woman from Hassa area of Balakot and handed it over to the police.

The police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital in Balakot but her identification was yet to be established.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: The district administration on Tuesday declared the March 31 polling day of the local governments’ elections as the general public holiday.

Through the same notification administration also notified the closure of the public and private educational institutions in the district for two days.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Behttani through a notification declared Thursday (March 31) as a public holiday on the polling day of the second phase of the local government elections. All sorts of educational institutions would also remain closed in connection with the elections on March 30 and March 31, 2022.