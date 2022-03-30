Imran can go to any extent to prolong his rule, says Aimal

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial head Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday said the selected prime minister could go to any extent to prolong his rule.
“Imran Khan has nothing to do with the country and its Constitution. He is even ready to set the whole country on fire to remain in power,” he told a workers’ convention here.
The ANP nominee for tehsil Timergara chairman slot Malik Sajad, Senator Haji Hidayatullah, ANP central vice-president Hussain Shah Yousafzai, ANP Lower Dir president MPA Haji Bahadar Khan, ANP nominee for NC Malakabad chairman slot Malik Ali Bakht, former president district bar Timergara, Shah Faisal advocate and a large number of party workers were present on the occasion.
“Imran Niazi didn’t hesitate to sacrifice Wasim Akram-plus just to save his sinking ship but the days of his government are numbered,” Aimal Wali.
“When the turncoats are sent to you to make a government it is pure democracy but when they express no confidence in your policies, you dub them the seller of conscience,” Aimal Wali added.
