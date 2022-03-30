Youth from merged areas trained in digital skills

PESHAWAR: Certificates were distributed on Tuesday among the youth from the merged areas who attended digital skills training for the people with disabilities.

Science and Technology and Information Technology Secretary Matiullah Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Managing Director Dr Sahibzada Ali Mehmud, Trade Testing Board Peshawar chairman, Northwest Hospital Peshawar CEO Dr Zia-ur-Rahman, trainers and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Matiullah Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) was empowering youth with digital skills.

He said the digital skills would position the province as a hub of digital skilled workforce through a talent pipeline of youth specializing in in-demand skills and knowledge areas.

He added KPITB had initiated a project titled, “Employable Digital Skills for the Youth of Newly Merged Areas” to mainstream the youth from merged areas in the digital economy,

He said that under the project, 870 youth from across the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been trained in digital skills to improve their employment prospects.

He added the employable digital skills imparted to the youth included graphics design, word press design and development, blogging and content writing, social media marketing and mobile app development.