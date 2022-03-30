Tomato seeds distributed among farmers in Bajaur

PESHAWAR: The district agriculture department on Tuesday distributed tomato seeds among the farmers of Barang and Salarzai areas under Bajaur Area Development Program.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bajaur Zohaib Hayat was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner the purpose of the initiative was to facilitate and support growers of the area by providing them quality agricultural input.

The farming community appreciated the agriculture department and the district administration, saying such farmers’ welfare-oriented measures would go a long way in the development of the agriculture sector of the district.

They hoped the district administration would take more steps for the benefit of the farmers.