UoP employees call off strike

PESHAWAR: The weeks-long strike by teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Peshawar was called off on Tuesday and classes and other activities at the largest university of the province would resume from today.

The university administration has accepted all the demands of the protesting employees and issued seven separate notifications with regard to the majority of the issues of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The university administration has also convened the syndicate meeting of the institution on April 15 to accord approval to the decisions taken by the administration and take other necessary decisions.

Chairman of the joint action committee of the protesting employees and president Peshawar University Teachers Association, Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali, who is also president of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), said in his video message that the university had made commitment with them to accept all their demands and several notifications were also issued for the purpose on Tuesday.

“Therefore, the general body of the protesting employees decided to suspend their protest till April 15 on which the meeting of the syndicate would be held,” he added. He lauded the leadership capabilities of Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees. He expressed serious concern over the cold response of the provincial government towards the problems of the university employees.