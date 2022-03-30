Anti-encroachment drive: Road blocked to protest traders’ arrest in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The traders, shopkeepers and pushcart vendors on Tuesday blocked the Mardan-Malakand road to protest the arrest of members of their community during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Takhtbhai city and other major towns in the tehsil.

The tehsil administration launched a drive to remove encroachments from roads to ensure smooth traffic on main Mardan-Malakand road and other arteries in the city.

The drive headed by Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Gul Nawaz Afridi along with a heavy contingent of police personnel arrested over 20 traders, shopkeepers and roadside vendors and put them into police lock-up.

The action infuriated the traders who then took to the road and blocked it for all kinds of traffic for over an hour. The protesting traders also chanted slogans against the officials of tehsil administration, alleging that the government was applying various tactics to snatch the morsel from the mouth of their children.

The traders’ leaders, including Muhammad Tariq, Nazim Irfan Khan Mohmand, Qazi Muhammad Iqbal, Sher Mama, Mohsin Khan and others said that the administration should have issued notices to vendors and shopkeepers before taking extreme step against them.

They suggested that traders should be consulted prior to any legal action or else they would stage a stronger protest against the administration.

Later, the arrested traders and vendors were released after their leaders and officials of police and tehsil administration resolved the issue amicably.