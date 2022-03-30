PDMA working on monsoon contingency plan: officials

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was working on a monsoon contingency plan in consultation with all the stakeholders to identify monsoon hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for minimising disaster risks and timely coordinated response, officials said on Tuesday.

The contingency plan outcomes reinforce prevention, mitigation and response to monsoon related disasters, they added.

In this connection, they said, a series of pre-planning/orientation meetings were held with representatives of district administration, line departments, federal and provincial academia and humanitarian partners.

“We have started the process of monsoon contingency planning from the 1st week of March 2022 by involving all stakeholders and a contingency plan will be developed by the mid of May. Tools for data collection are developed and shared with all stakeholders including information regarding district/sector specific hazards and vulnerability profile, hazard impact, damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment and coordination,” said Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain.

He added that the natural hazards and subsequent disasters caused massive loses to people’s life and livelihoods, which had retarded economic growth.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said that the PDMA had initiated the process of introducing a proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders.

Taimur Ali maintained that the PDMA had installed flood early warning systems (EWS) in the upper catchment areas. “This System has been installed on Seven (07) main rivers of the province as Swat River at Khwazakhela, River Swat on Chakdara Bridge, at Panjkora River at Jabalot Bridge Unkor UC Bibyawar, Upper Dir, Munda Head Works, Abazai, Kalpani River, Mardan Ring Road Bridge, rivers/nallahs to monitor the water level and generate early warning intimation in order to protect the human lives,” he added.