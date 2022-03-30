 
close
Wednesday March 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Gang of robbers busted

By Bureau report
March 30, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police busted a gang involved in robberies and snatching and arrested its seven members on Tuesday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Rural, Nosherwan Ali told reporters that seven members of a gang, who were involved in a number of robberies, were arrested and 25 cellular phones, seven bikes and Rs250,000 were recovered from them.

Comments