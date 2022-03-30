LG polls in Hazara: Security measures put in place

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara Police said that it had taken security measures for holding of peaceful local government elections on March 31.

It was learnt that more than 13,000 police personnel from the district police, Frontier Reserve Police, Elite Force, Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch, ladies police, bomb disposal squad and district security branch will perform election duties.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at 389 sensitive polling stations in Hazara. The sensitive polling stations will be monitored through CCTV and zoom video call while control rooms has been established in DPO offices and regional offices of all districts.

DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz while directing the district police officer said that the officers should monitor the sensitive polling stations and search and strike operations should be carried out in the surrounding areas. He said that the polling process should start after clearing the polling stations with the help of bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs.

The instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the day of election should be strictly implemented and action should be taken against those violating the ban on display of arms, he added.

The DIG said that the DPO should instruct the officers and cops on duty in their respective districts not to leave unattended persons at the polling stations. He said that mobile phones should not be used while on duty, bulletproof jackets and helmets should be used.

Giving a message to the candidates and the people on the occasion, DIG Hazara said that it was their legal duty to be to take care not to disturb the public order. He said that the people should cooperate with the police as they were working for their protection to hold the elections peacefully.