Birthday of Japanese emperor celebrated

Islamabad : To celebrate the 62nd Birthday of Emperor Naruhito, the Ambassador of Japan H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro and his wife hosted a reception at a local hotel in Islamabad on March 29th.

The reception was attended by the Ministers such as (the chief guest) Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sector.

Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the His Majesty the Emperor’s Birthday, which is on February 23rd.

Since his accession to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people. His Majesty and the Imperial Family also facilitate good relations with foreign countries including Pakistan.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, the Ambassador said that our relationship will be strengthened together with all the Pakistani friends including “Derena Dost / Long-time Friends”. The Embassy underscores sincere efforts from both sides in order to further strengthen this friendship.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy could not host the reception for the last year which is usually an annual feature to mark the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor.