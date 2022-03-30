Space conference to conclude today

Islamabad : After the remarkable inauguration ceremony and exciting first day, the 3rd International Conference on Space (ICS-22) continues for the second day.

More than 56 papers were presented on second day on the various faculties of space sciences and research. The papers presented by local and international participants were under the premise set by the 5 themes of the international space conference (Space Science, Space Technology, Space Applications, Space Education & Outreach, Space Law, Policy & Regulations).

Plenary sessions on ‘Emerging Technologies in Space Applications’ and ‘Special Session on ISNET’s Outstanding Award Programme on SDGs through Space Science & Technology’ were also held.

In the special session, results of ISNET’s first outstanding award program on SDGs were announced and talks were given by Adnan H. Aliani, director Strategy and Programme Management Division and Officer-in-Charge Sub regional Office for South and South-West Asia at UNESCAP, Mazhar Hussain, director of Economic and Social Research Department at Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Dr. Laurent Durieux Coordinator of the Sustainable Development Goals Engagement at Group on Earth Observations (GEO) Secretariat and Barira Hanif from SGDs coordinator at NUST.

After the poster review session, workshops on ‘Applications of Remote Sensing Data & Hazard Modeling’, ‘Microgravity & Space Farming’ and ‘Space Technology: Navigation Error Analysis Tool (NEAT)’ concluded the activities of the conference.

The three-day conference aims to connect space professionals, decision-makers, academicians, researchers and scientists as well a students of space science sand technologies to showcase their achievements, share latest development in space technology and applications, and voice their opinions on important space and development issues in highly interactive and cross-disciplinary environment.

Eminent experts of different faculties of space sciences & technologies from Azerbaijan, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, China, Canada, Egypt, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Switzerland, Senegal, Turkey, UAE and many more are attending the event.

Concluding ceremony of the conference will be held today (Wednesday) at a Hotel, here. President Dr Arif Alvi will be chief guest of the ceremony.