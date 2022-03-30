Light rain, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot weather with dust raising/gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.