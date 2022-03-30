Ramazan Sasta Bazaars to be operational from today

Rawalpindi : 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' would be operational in Rawalpindi district from today (Wednesday). The facility for consumers will continue till ‘Chand Raat’.

In total 16 such 'sasta' bazaars would be operational during Ramazan that will be set up at Shamsabad, Committee Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chur, Chungi No. 22, Adiala Road, Haidri Chowk, Misriyal, Chakri Road and Sadiqabad. The local management has also decided to set up one bazaar in Kallar Syedan, one in Taxila, two in Gujar Khan, two in Kotli Satian, and one in Kahuta.

All items will be available at subsidised prices. The 10-kilogram flour bag would be available at Rs450 at these bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq told ‘The News’ that all arrangements have been finalised in this regard. He said that consumers could purchase fresh vegetables and fruits at cheaper prices than in the open market. He also said that Price Control Magistrates would remain present not only in 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' but in open markets as well, he assured.

On the other hand, prices of onion, potato, tomato, cucumber, all kinds of fruit and vegetables have jumped before Ramazan.

District Food Controller (DFC) spokesman Muhammad Ali said that we would start the flour supply to all bazaars from Wednesday (today). A 10-kilogram bag ‘Atta’ would be available at subsidized rates of Rs450 in all Ramazan Sasta Bazaars, he assured.

The local management has arranged sheds here at 'Sasta' Bazaars for citizens to avoid the scorching heat. The bazaars would be covered from all sides and arranged with fans and air coolers for consumers. The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi has arranged a lighting system in all bazaars.