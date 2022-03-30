ITA seizes 79 vehicles over violations

Islamabad: Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has seized 79 commercial vehicles for overloading, smoke emissions and unfit engines during last one year.
Secretary ITA, Asma took action against the vehicles at major thoroughfares in the federal capital including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road and others, said Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Islamabad Inam Chugtai.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said “MVE only dealt with commercial vehicles and imposed fine of Rs500 to Rs1,000 on dark smoke emission vehicles, over loaded loaders and weak engine vehicles. Special examiner committees are appointed on the main highways, roads and bus terminals of the capital to examine the quality of vehicles.
MVE has penalised 79 drivers during the last year,” he said. Similarly, he said ITA imposing fine to different bus terminal managers for not ensuring hygiene and cleanliness conditions at bus stations.
Rawalpindi : A regular monthly meeting of the ABP&AW turned out to be a lively affair when a number of issues were...
Islamabad : To celebrate the 62nd Birthday of Emperor Naruhito, the Ambassador of Japan H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro and...
Islamabad : The newly developed green belt along 9th Avenue is eye of the onlookers who feel enchanted due to its...
Islamabad : MD/CEO, OGDCL Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani vowed to take the company on new heights by diversifying the...
Islamabad : After the remarkable inauguration ceremony and exciting first day, the 3rd International Conference on...
Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the...
Comments