ITA seizes 79 vehicles over violations

Islamabad: Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has seized 79 commercial vehicles for overloading, smoke emissions and unfit engines during last one year.

Secretary ITA, Asma took action against the vehicles at major thoroughfares in the federal capital including Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road and others, said Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) Islamabad Inam Chugtai.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said “MVE only dealt with commercial vehicles and imposed fine of Rs500 to Rs1,000 on dark smoke emission vehicles, over loaded loaders and weak engine vehicles. Special examiner committees are appointed on the main highways, roads and bus terminals of the capital to examine the quality of vehicles.

MVE has penalised 79 drivers during the last year,” he said. Similarly, he said ITA imposing fine to different bus terminal managers for not ensuring hygiene and cleanliness conditions at bus stations.