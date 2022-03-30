Engineering council teams meet IIU president

Islamabad: A team of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) called on president of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi in his office.

The visitors were led by Prof M. Tufail, Pro Vice Chancellor NED University Karachi.

During the meeting, topics of mutual interest including programs offered at the faculty of engineering and technology were discussed. Earlier, the PEC re-accreditation team visited the labs, infrastructure, and facilities available at the university for students of BS Electrical Engineering and BS Mechanical Engineering programmes.

The team PEC lauded the efforts of the university in line with PEC guidelines.

On this occasion, the IIU president apprised the team of the vision, mission, strategic plan, and activities of the university.

The IIU president also appreciated the efforts of the Faculty. The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (R&E), IIUI and Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology.