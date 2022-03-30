Shaheen rested due to injury scare

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was rested by the team management in the first ODI of three-match series here at Gaddafi Stadium.
Shaheen, who was hit on his knee while batting in the nets yesterday, was given rest. The 21-years-old fast bowler was under review after he suffered a knee injury during training yesterday.
The ODI series between Pakistan and Australia is a part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The ODI matches will be played from March 29 to April 2.
