Australia suffer fresh Covid blow

LAHORE: Already depleted Australia lost Ashton Agar after the spinner tested positive Tuesday for Covid-19, hours ahead of the start of a three-match one-day international series against Pakistan in Lahore.
Australia now have just 13 fit players from the original squad of 16 and another illness or injury would make it difficult for them to continue.
"Team physiotherapist Brendon Wilson also tested positive," a statement from Cricket Australia said, ruling him and Agar out of the series.
Reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis tested positive on Monday, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has injured his hip and is also unavailable for the first match.
The West Indies were forced to cancel a series in Pakistan in December following an outbreak of Covid among the team after they arrived.
KARACHI: The sixth edition of McDonald's National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships is to be held in September...
KARACHI: Anas Dilshad moved into the third round of 1st Torsam Khan junior squash championship at RKJK squash complex...
KARACHI: Sindh’s number one tennis player Farhan Altaf won the 2nd RMTA Tennis League that concluded at RMTA Academy...
SAITAMA, Japan: Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu warned his team they will need to shape up if they are to meet their...
MIAMI: Naomi Osaka will face American Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Open after the...
MIAMI: Daniil Medvedev moved into the last 16 of the Miami Open on Monday with a comprehensive straight-sets triumph...
Comments