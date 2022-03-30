Noor to take on Asimin all-Pakistan final

ISLAMABAD: The final of the $12000 DHA Islamabad International Squash Championship will be an all-Pakistan affair at Jacaranda Family Club courts with youngster Noor Zaman making it to his first ever title decider of a higher prize money event.

Noor who was seen in ruthless form throughout the event spared just 34 minutes to beat world No 86 Malaysian Addeen Iddrakie 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6. Top seed Asim Khan now stands between Noor and title.

Asim stopped Israr Ahmed 8-11 (retired hurt) earlier in the first semi-final to make it to the final. Though Israr took the first game, the on-court injury forced him to retire. Israr got his knee twisted following a sharp turn and was unable to continue.

However, it was 18-year old Noor who stole the limelight with some special on-court performance against Iddrakie. He was too aggressive at the outset, making Malaysian run for points. Noor's backhand drops backed by forehand dipping shots were too much for the Malaysian to retrieve.

After winning the first two games, Noor was seen playing a bit casual game that cost him the third. However, he was back to his best in the fourth where he displayed some quality top-of-the-court boasts to unsettle Iddrakie. Ultimately, Noor took the fourth game 11-6.

“I knew I had my chances against the Malaysian who is much experienced and ranked 86 in the world. Once I took the first game, I knew well that I can manage the semi-final well,” Noor said.

He praised his opponent for making all-out efforts in the third. Yes, he fought back well to take the third but I had re-gathered my confidence to take the fourth.

Noor hoped to topple top seed and world No 58 Asim in the final. “If I succeed in playing my normal game, I would be having my chances against the countryman who surely is in good form these days,” he said.

In case Noor goes on to win against Asim, it would be his first-ever major international which would help him rise almost 50 places on the ranking list and is expected to get into the top hundred. Even the runner-up spot would help him improve his ranking by a good margin.