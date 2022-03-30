LAHORE: Multinational corporations (MNCs) on Tuesday urged the government to improve ease of doing business to strengthen trade and business.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a symposium, where representatives of MNCs highlighted role of MNCs operating in the country. They stressed on share of MNCs in economic growth, saying the sector could not undermined for the sake of flow of capital, foreign direct investment, and to generate employment opportunities.

Speaking at the moot, Adit Farhat, CEO Procter and Gamble Pakistan, said the country had ranked up its safety and security rankings, and economic indicators were on a positive side. However, there was still room for improvement in ease of doing business, he emphasised.

MD Tetra Pak Pakistan Awais Bin Naseem stressed on importance of the agriculture sector, saying a direction should be fixed for long-term benefits. “The dairy sector needs a minimum pasteurisation law for a minimum five years.”