Two EPA solutions launched

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and Mastercard entered into a strategic partnership and launched two electronic payment acceptance (EPA) solutions, a statement said on Tuesday.
The two solutions, ‘Tap on Phone’ and ‘Simplify Commerce’, would leverage power of technology to catalyse success and boost financial inclusion for business, especially small enterprises, it said.
Using Tap on Phone application, businesses of all sizes will be able to sign up and use electronic payment acceptance through a smartphone or tablet device. Once downloaded, businesses could immediately offer it to their customers, providing them with a flexible and seamless checkout experience, the statement said.
Mastercard Simply Commerce aims to provide businesses with a suite of powerful payments and business management features, which could help simplify backend process. It would allow merchants to focus on core business functions as they enter and thrive in the digital marketplace.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahreen Ahmed, group head – retail banking at Bank Alfalah said the integration of the two solutions would facilitate SME customers and other consumers by providing them access to a checkout experience through their contactless cards and devices.
