OGDCL plans business expansion

ISLAMABAD: MD and CEO OGDCL Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani on Tuesday vowed to take the company on new heights by diversifying the company business.

In a meeting, Subhani stated that the company needed to set standards where employees could perform effectively. He briefed senior officers of OGDCL about achievements and decision had made, and also discussed ways to deal with future challenges.

He said in addition to Reko Diq and ADNOC, the company had plans to invest in other areas. “The rapidly changing situation demands hard work and revisiting our strategy for other projects in the energy sector.”

Subhani further said prevailing health and safety standards should be kept paramount while working at all levels. “During the decision making process, we must protect the company's interests at top priority.”

He also discussed welfare of the employees and the development of the company in a series of questions and answers.