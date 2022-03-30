Gold falls Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs900 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs130,450 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs771 to Rs111,840.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $32 to $1,900 per ounce. Silver rates closed down by Rs10 to Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,286.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.