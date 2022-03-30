Banking portals to be used for capital market: Baqir

KARACHI: Governor State Bank Reza Baqir on Tuesday said the central bank had initiated a venture for capital market that would allow investors to open a capital market account through their respective bank’s portal/application.

“We have initiated a new project for the capital market pertaining to shared KYC [know your customer] through which investors can open capital market account via their respective bank’s portal/app,” Baqir said.

He added that Central Depository Company (CDC) would work as a facilitator, infrastructure architect, information sharing hub for the project. “This is only the beginning of what our vision is for the development of Pakistan’s capital market.”

CEO-CDC Badiuddin Akber said the project would pave the way for wide outreach for the capital market. He stated that CDC was already processing thousands of transactions related to Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) and RAAST for stock exchange, for which CDC acts as information sharing hub between banks and capital market entities.

“Now, for the “Shared KYC project”, CDC will again act as the information sharing bridge for the digital opening of capital market accounts through banking portals for local resident investors with an objective of removing duplication of information capture and KYC processes.”

Reza Baqir said the central bank was committed to work with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the development of capital market of the country.

He visited CDC house to mark success of operationalisation of projects for Pakistan capital market, namely Roshan Equity, and RAAST for dividend payments. The projects had been implemented in recent past by the SBP in collaboration with the capital market and commercial banks.

“This is an occasion of immense and significant achievement as we gather here to celebrate the successful roll-out of important projects of national interest—including Roshan Equity and RAAST.”