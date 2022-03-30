Stocks rise amid easing commodity prices, political noise

Stocks on Tuesday barrelled ahead for second day as cooling world oil and coal markets and a proposed provincial government setup in Punjab, seen bringing political uncertainty down, untied investors hands, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 505.14 points or 1.15 percent to close at 44,438.70 points after swinging between a day high of 44,477.04 and a low of 43,933.56 points.

According to Darson Research, equities extended gains as investors finally anticipated for an end to the prolonged political commotion after Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted his ally’s (PML-Q) demands.

The brokerage further said some fag-end profit-taking however trimmed some of the early gains, but the dent wasn’t that deep.

Muhammad Arbash, at Topline Securities, said equities decline in international commodities prices led the market to continue its yesterday’s positive momentum.

Major gainers in the trading session were HUBC and PSO that cumulatively added 86 points, while cement sector also remained in the limelight as LUCK, DGKC, and MLCF closed on a higher note, Abrash said in the Topline market review.

KSE-30 Shares Index also increased 189.84 points or 1.13 percent to 16,983.32 points compared with 16,793.48 points recorded in the last session.

Trade volume increased 136 million to 268.91 million from 132.63 million shares, while value jumped to Rs7.174 billion from Rs4.802 billion.

Turnover in the futures’ contracts more than doubled to 82.89 million shares from 41.50 million registered on Monday. Market capital climbed to Rs7.482 trillion from Rs7.417 trillion.

As many as 247 stocks ended higher, 87 lower, while 29 closed unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks rose amid speculations ahead of National Assembly session that would decide the no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister and strong fertiliser sales in February 2022.

A $300 million aid agreement with ADB (Asian Development Bank) for capital market reforms amid easing political noise following the installation of new Chief Minister in Punjab were among the major sentiment boosters, Mehanti said.

Tuesday’s best gainer was Bata (Pakistan), which rose Rs149.99 to Rs2,249.99/share, followed by Colgate Palm that gained Rs80 to reach Rs2,300/share.

Rafhan Maize ended up as the worst loser by falling Rs490 to Rs11,500/share, followed by Premier Sugar that eased Rs27.50 to Rs510/share.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala, an analyst at JS Research, said bulls remained in charge throughout the day.

“Going forward, we recommend buying on dips, especially in technology and cement sectors,” Naviwala suggested.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said investor participation stayed healthy due to decline in international oil prices and as a result across the board buying was observed.

Moreover, it said, investors consolidated their portfolios with cement stocks following a slide in world coal markets.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+88.4 points), power (+70 points), OMCs (+44.9 points), E&P (+39.1 points), and automobile assemblers (+35.9 points).

Pak Elektron (R) was the highest traded stock as it saw its 37.67 million shares changing hands on Tuesday. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom that recorded a turnover of 27.12 million shares.

Other notable volume-makers were Ghani Global Holdings, K-Electric Ltd, TPL Properties, Cnergyico PK, Pak Elektron, TRG Pak Ltd, Fauji Foods Ltd XD, and Maple Leaf.