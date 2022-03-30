Senate committee questions auto sector’s lack of localisation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Tuesday questioned the auto sector for lack of localisation, which prompted the sector to import two-thirds of the auto parts, making the end product expensive.

Despite being a five-decade-old industry, the sector has failed to achieve up to 90 per cent localisation. Currently, the assemblers import around 65 percent of the parts for vehicles assembled in Pakistan.

Mainly, three Japanese car assemblers that occupy more than 80 per cent market share have been operating in Pakistan for nearly 50 years. Still, they have not indigenised critical car parts’ (including the engine) production.

The committee that met with Senator Faisal Sabzwari in chair considered the production of vehicles in detail, and the issues it faced.

Senator Abdul Qadir said that despite the cars being expensive, the quality was not up to mark.

Engineering Development Board (EDB) CEO urged companies to manufacture vehicle parts locally under the new policy. “Vehicles made in Pakistan can be exported abroad.”

An official told The News that despite paying the total price, buyers waited three to six months for their car. However, on paying a higher price and ‘own money’ (premium on car prices), the car was delivered the next day.

The ministry and EDB could not persuade the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to improve delivery mechanism, eliminate premiums and ensure timely availability, he added.

The committee also discussed the status of mining as a formal industry by the government of Pakistan, but the ministry officials said that mining was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment. As far as the federation was concerned, it was looked after by the Ministry of Petroleum.

"We have written a letter to the Ministry of Petroleum. As soon as the Ministry approves it, a notification will be issued to declare mining as an industry,” the official said.

The committee also took a briefing from the Ministry of Industries and Pakistan Steel officials on the question posed by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regarding the audited accounts of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Corporation (Pvt) Limited.

Officials informed that PSM started production in 1985, and the mill made a profit of Rs9.54 billion. Since 2008, the mill has been running in losses which the official said was due to the global recession and other factors. The company incurred a record loss of Rs26.45 billion in 2008. From 2008 to 2014, it racked up about Rs59 billion as a bailout, but it could not be revived.

The mill has incurred a total loss and liability of Rs67.1 billion from June 30 to December 31, 2020. About 5,000 employees had been laid off through golden handshakes. And after receiving the funds from the Ministry of Finance, the affairs of more employees would also be looked into. The committee chairman adjourned further discussion on the matter till the next meeting due to the absence of Senator Ahmed.

Details of the financial implications of the Standing Committee's recommendations on steel prices were also considered in detail. Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production informed the committee that the services of a private firm would be sought for determining the exact production cost of steel and other commodities in Pakistan so the prices could be fixed accurately.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir asked why steel price was rising in Pakistan. And if we import would have an impact on prices? Officials of the EDB said that work was underway, and matters would be sorted out in collaboration with the representatives of the concerned industries.

Representatives of the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers informed the committee that about 400 companies were making steel in Pakistan. And most of the steel in Pakistan was made from imported scrap. As the price of scrap increases in the global market, so does the cost of production, which in turn causes prices to rise.

Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi said, “We are trying to make cheap steel available. There are other industries connected with the steel industry. And price increases affect everyone.”

The committee members sought all the details at the committee’s next meeting to determine steel production costs and prices accurately.