Hazardous work

The job of a miner is a dangerous one even in the best of conditions. Working hundreds of feet underground in enclosed, unstable mines will always be risky, to say nothing of the accumulated health hazards of breathing in dust and chemical particles. It is the responsibility of the government to minimise these risks through a strong regulatory system that prioritises regular checks and enforces strict rules on safety conditions. Time and again, however, the state has come up short – reflected in the hazardous nature of mines being run across the country, including Balochistan. In the latest accident, in a mine in the Torghar area of the Harnai district in north-east Balochistan six workers were trapped below ground in the incident, some of them at the depth of over 1300 feet. While rescue workers were able to rescue three of the workers quite quickly, the three others remained below ground for nearly five days surviving without food or water in conditions where they could barely see anything. A methane gas blast carried out at the mine was responsible for the destruction of the exit the miners used to leave the mine, and the owner of the mine had of course not thought it appropriate to put in an emergency exit.

Coal-miners are often the poorest of labourers, some of them mere children, according to reports by the ILO. While official figures claim there are 1600 miners in Balochistan, unofficial estimates put the number at over 20,000. Mining is a traditionally hazardous pursuit but there are certainly laws in place to reduce the risk of accidents. The Mines Act of 1923 and the Coal Mines Ordinance of 1960 both lay out safety procedures and call for inspections. Yet these laws are ignored both by profit-hungry mine owners who maximise their profits on the backs of the working poor and a state that has never attached any importance to workers’ rights. As in almost every other private industry, labour unions in the mining sector have been deliberately weakened over the years. Most miners, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, are migrant workers who earn low wages and receive few benefits. Just making ends meet is difficult enough, what to speak of demanding greater workplace safety. The only way to reduce the incidence of mining accidents is by empowering miners and charging mine owners with criminal negligence every time there is an accident. It should not take massive loss of precious life for us to wake up to the need for better safety procedures.