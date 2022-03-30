Little labourers

Child labour refers to the employment of children younger than a legally specified age. In Pakistan, the issue is a matter of grave concern. Due to a high rate of child labour, many children drop out – or are forced to drop out – of schools at a young age. Eleven million children in Pakistan perform domestic tasks and work in agriculture, brick, carpet and coal industries with their families. According to Unicef, Pakistan has the second-highest number of out-of-school children in the world. The government must work to ensure that children who are forced to quit schools and work are protected. If not, the issue will only grow.

Nawaz Marri

Mari Abad