This refers to the news report, ‘Today is a battle for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan’ (March 27). How Imran Khan can talk about ‘Amr bil Maroof’ is surprising. Just last week, the PTI admitted that a number of its leaders had been operating 11 illegal accounts. Some of those named in the report hold important positions in the PTI government.

Also, in any democracy, the ruling party should prove its strength by debates inside parliament – not on streets by disrupting the peace of people and putting their lives and properties at risk.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi