A ray of hope

As days pass, the political temperature of the country continues to rise. From different quarters, we can feel different emotions: hope of success, fear of defeat, the uncertainty of it all. Many probably consider the prevailing political system a dirty one. They criticise the daily chaos and its effects. In my opinion, the current situation is an opportunity to enlighten and involve each and every citizen of the country in the political process.

Every individual is hooked to televisions or newspapers, trying to keep up with the situation and the strengths and weaknesses of various political parties and their members. This involvement and interest, especially from those who appeared disinterested in the system earlier, is bound to strengthen the political system in Pakistan.

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad