A ray of hope

As days pass, the political temperature of the country continues to rise. From different quarters, we can feel different emotions: hope of success, fear of defeat, the uncertainty of it all. Many probably consider the prevailing political system a dirty one. They criticise the daily chaos and its effects. In my opinion, the current situation is an opportunity to enlighten and involve each and every citizen of the country in the political process.
Every individual is hooked to televisions or newspapers, trying to keep up with the situation and the strengths and weaknesses of various political parties and their members. This involvement and interest, especially from those who appeared disinterested in the system earlier, is bound to strengthen the political system in Pakistan.
Areeb Shirazi
Islamabad
Child labour refers to the employment of children younger than a legally specified age. In Pakistan, the issue is a...
This refers to the news report, ‘Today is a battle for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan’ . How Imran Khan can talk about...
Politics in Pakistan revolves around a few select parties. We have been governed by parties which were left to some...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Looming threat’ . Water resources in the country are running out due to unbridled...
For the past several weeks, the country has been in the grip of frenzied political activity. The entire focus has...
This refers to the editorial, ‘The surprise that wasn’t’ . Showing a piece of paper and claiming it to be a...
Comments