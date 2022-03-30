This refers to the editorial, ‘Looming threat’ (March 28). Water resources in the country are running out due to unbridled usage. Statistics show that ordinary people waste up to 30 gallons of water daily while countless people do not even have access to potable water. Climate change is exacerbating everything that happens in relation to water, and the impact of this imbalance is felt globally.
Water crisis is particularly a threat for Pakistan because according to a 2016 report by the PCRWR, the country crossed the ‘water scarcity line’ in 2005. In fact, it has already become a major hurdle to socio-economic development and threatens the livelihood of millions.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
