Blessing in disguise

For the past several weeks, the country has been in the grip of frenzied political activity. The entire focus has shifted to politicking rather than addressing the grave economic challenges staring the nation and the state’s affairs continue to be ignored. While it is difficult to predict the outcome in parliament on the voting day, if the no-confidence motion succeeds, it may actually prove to be a blessing for the ruling party and its embattled leader.

The economy is in shambles and worsening each day. SBP reserves have dropped below $15 billion from $20 billion in August 2021, and are likely to erode further in the coming weeks. The exchange rate is around Rs180/dollar and talks with the IMF remain stalled. The current global environment too offers little space for any relief to people. There seems to be no other way to support the economy than by implementing the unpopular measures endorsed by the IMF. If the opposition forms the government, it will have to substantially hike power and gas tariffs, implement a tight monetary policy and increase the SBP’s key interest rate. It may also have to get another fund package to keep the economy afloat. The vote of no-confidence against the PTI leader could not have come at a worse time for the opposition, given the external environment and the state of the economy. Imran Khan could ultimately be the winner with the 2023 election in sight.

Arif Majeed

Karachi