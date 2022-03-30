Black Corolla gang member held after shootout

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a member of the black Corolla gang after an exchange of fire in District East of Karachi.

According to the police, a gang of five broke into the house of Sameer Hussain in Zehra Nagar within the limits of the Sachal police station. However, Hussain’s brother informed the police helpline 15. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and surrounded it, demanding that the robbers surrender. But the suspects opened fire on the police to try to escape.

Police returned fire and injured one of the suspects, who left their black Corolla behind and continued trying to escape under the cover of fire.

As the police chased them, they snatched a Suzuki vehicle from a citizen to make their escape, but they dropped off their injured accomplice at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, from where the police took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Abbas, who had been arrested in the past by the Taimuria police and imprisoned.

Citizen shoots robber dead

A suspected robber was shot dead and another wounded by a citizen in North Nazimabad’s Block B. The North Nazimabad police said two gunmen riding a motorcycle snatched gold jewellery and a mobile phone from a woman and her son at gunpoint. When the suspects were fleeing after the robbery, the woman’s son, namely Arif Shaikh, took out his pistol and opened fire on the robbers.

The police said one of the robbers, Shan Sultan, died on the spot while the injured robber managed to escape from the scene. The body of Sultan was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.