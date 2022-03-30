Girls clinch top positions in LLB, BA-LLB exams

The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the result of LLB and final year BA-LLB Annual Examination 2020, with females clinching the first position in both programmes.
According to the notification issued by the varsity, 521 candidates registered for LLB and 510 students appeared in the exams. It said 96 candidates cleared the papers in the first division and 257 students in the second division. The overall pass percentage remained 69.22 per cent.
Sualeha Baig, a student of SM Government Law College, bagged 1,467 marks out of a total of 2,100 marks and clinched the overall first position. Saeed Ur Rahman bagged the second position with 1,430 marks while Sania Zubair secured 1,420 for the third position.
For BA-LLB final year, 52 candidates were registered and all the candidates sat the exams. Of them, 27 students cleared the exams in the first division while 22 candidates in the second division.
The overall pass percentage remained 94.23 per cent. Sarwar Odho obtained 2,049 marks out of a total of 3,100 marks and secured the overall first position. Amir Raza of the SM Government Law College received bagged the second position with 2,036 marks while Muhammad Saeed secured 2,010 arks for the third position.
