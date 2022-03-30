Call for considering social implications of economic policies

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, joint executive director of the Social Development Policy Institute (SDPI), has said any economic policies should not be devised in isolation but social implications should be taken in its utmost consideration for promoting the welfare of the public at large.

He was speaking at a dissemination meeting of a research on ‘Social Footprint of Monetary Policy in Pakistan’, organised on Tuesday at the Department of Economics, University of Karachi, in collaboration with the SDPI and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES).

Dr Ahmed said non-financial institutions should be involved in the formation of economic policies and regulations which could better advocate the aspects of public welfare in the policies. The federal government and partners from the development sector should support the central bank to enhance its capacity building and actions towards the socio-economic development of the society at large, he suggested.

In his opening remarks, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Country Director Dr Niels Hegewisch said that monetary policy is rarely debated in public and even less in its consequences for the wellbeing of the people. He also emphasised the importance of coordination among economists, political scientists and policymakers.

Dr Sajid Amin Javed, research fellow and head of Policy Solution Lab (SDPI), said that in order to deliver on “monetary policy for all”, the SBP needs to undertake serious reforms in its agenda, which mainly include delivering on price stability instead of chasing moving inflation targets, balancing greater autonomy with greater accountability, transparency and oversight, taking the public into confidence, and making any research agenda on the whole inclusive and widely disseminated.

He further suggested that the SBP should interact with the civil society, think tanks and academia to expand its audience, and maintain a better coordination between policymaking processes of fiscal and monetary policy. In this way, he said, the welfare of the people could be improved if the State Bank took the side effects of its policies and actions into account when conducting the monetary policy.

Dr Nooren Mujahid, while making her welcoming remarks, emphasised the need for strong liaison between the academia, institutions and policymakers for the socio-economic development of the country.

Dr Safia Minhaj, in her concluding remarks, said that neither regulatory authorities nor researchers can work in isolation. In this era of globalisation, there is a dire need for effective policymaking, and institutions like the SBP to work in partnership with the universities and other research institutes. Prof Sajidaen, ex-chairman, Department of Economics, and also spoke on the occasion.