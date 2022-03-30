Commissioner’s office fixes rates of food items ahead of Ramazan

The Karachi commissioner’s office has notified the rates of rice, pulses, naan, samosas, pakoras and jalebi ahead of Ramazan. Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has fixed the rates of essential food items after consulting with the relevant associations and other stakeholders.

According to the details shared by the commissioner’s office on Tuesday, 180 grams of tandoori naan will cost Rs15, 120 grams of tandoori naan will cost Rs12 and Afghan tandoori naan will cost Rs10. The price of 90 grams of chapati has been fixed at Rs8.

The price of A-category keema samosa of 35 grams has been fixed at Rs22 and B-category at Rs18 a piece. The price of A-category aloo samosa of 60 grams has been fixed at Rs22 and B-category at Rs18 a piece.

A-category mixed pakoras will cost Rs360 a kilogram and B-category at Rs320. The price of A-category jalebis has been fixed at Rs320 a kilogram and B-category at Rs280.

The meeting was attended by the additional commissioner-II, deputy commissioners, price bureau officials, representatives of consumer associations Kokab Iqbal, Umar Ghauri and Shakeel Baig, Sweets & Bakers Association President Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen, Dilpasand Sweets & Bakers’ Asif Ahmed, United Bakery’s Maqsood Nasir, Rehmat-e-Shereen’s Gulzar Ahmed, and others.

In a separate meeting with wholesalers’ associations and retailers, the commissioner fixed the prices of rice and pulses. Retailers’ margin has been fixed at Rs5 a kilogram. Memon said the new prices have been fixed for a month to provide relief to people during Ramazan.

He said that 90 per cent of the pulses are imported, so the prices can be revised after a month in terms of the value of dollar. The meeting was attended by President of Grocery Market’s Khajoor Bazaar Mahmood Ali Khatri, Karachi Wholesalers Grocery Association Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim and others.